Advertisement

Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving another teen.(Mason County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 1:03 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 16-year-old boy died Sunday after an accidental shooting in Gallipolis Ferry involving another teen, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said.

Miller says investigators got the call around noon Sunday about a shooting in the area of Woodschool Road in Gallipolis Ferry.

The boy’s father, Robert Henry, confirms to WSAZ his son, Ayden Henry, is the victim.

Miller said the shooting was accidental, involving another underage teen who was friends with the victim.

The sheriff said the boy was shot in the lower abdomen and died in a helicopter on the way to the hospital.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

The other teen went home with their family.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg
CPD on Clarksburg shooting: ‘It appears juveniles may have been involved’
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
Restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
6 victims of WV helicopter crash identified

Latest News

Debbie Bennett
Woman accused of having kitten in hot car while being passed out for hours
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Manchin said he and others fought for veterans’ medical rights and access and says it’s what’s...
Sen. Manchin: VAMCs safe for now