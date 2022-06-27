Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A 16-year-old boy died Sunday after an accidental shooting in Gallipolis Ferry involving another teen, Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller said.

Miller says investigators got the call around noon Sunday about a shooting in the area of Woodschool Road in Gallipolis Ferry.

The boy’s father, Robert Henry, confirms to WSAZ his son, Ayden Henry, is the victim.

Miller said the shooting was accidental, involving another underage teen who was friends with the victim.

The sheriff said the boy was shot in the lower abdomen and died in a helicopter on the way to the hospital.

As of now, no criminal charges have been filed.

The other teen went home with their family.

