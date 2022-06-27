Teresa A. Nardelli Romano, 73, of Ocoee, FL, formerly of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on June 23, 2022, in Orlando, FL. Teresa was born in Clarksburg, WV, on December 12, 1948, a daughter of the late Joseph J. Nardelli and Stella F. Seamon Nardelli who resides in Ocoee, FL. Teresa is survived by her husband of 32 years, Leonard Romano, who resides at their home in Ocoee, FL. Also surviving are her son, David Christian Fragale of Orlando, FL; sons, Brandon M. Romano of Groveland, FL, and Lee A. Romano of Ocoee, FL; her brothers, Louie Nardelli of Clarksburg, WV, and Joseph Nardelli, Jr. of Clarksburg, WV; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her sister, Reginia Southern. Teresa was a teacher’s assistant and crossing guard for the Orange County Board of Education. Teresa liked watching Hallmark movies, loved her dogs, and enjoyed the beach in the evenings along with walking and sightseeing. She had a friendly outgoing manner and loved socializing. She was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church in Orlando, FL. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Ann’s Catholic Church, 610 Pike Street, Shinnston, WV, on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Christopher Turner as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.