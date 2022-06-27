Advertisement

Warming Up with North Marion football

Cody Clevenger talks summer practices, senior class, and more
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion football returns to the field this summer following a quarterfinal postseason appearance last fall.

Senior Cody Clevenger joins this week’s warmup to talk about all things Huskies.

The returning group of upperclassman is tight knit, which will be a huge benefit to North Marion after graduating several power houses, “We have a lot of returning players for varsity this year, so we all have a strong bond there and we communicate well with playing, so it makes us stronger there,” said Clevenger, “A lot of those underclassman they got time to play last year at the same spots so we have people who can fill in right where they left.”

After a successful run at the playoffs, the Huskies are still looking for more, “There’s definitely unfinished business with westside that time and Bluefield too,” said the senior.

The expectation for the summer is getting the younger teammates used to how their system works, and just getting back into it. For the seniors, this time of year can be bittersweet, “I’m excited to be out here on the field again but it’s also sad in the same way because this is probably going to be the end for my career with football,” said Clevenger.

