Woman accused of having kitten in hot car while being passed out for hours

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was charged after officers said she was passed out in a hot car for hours with a kitten in the front seat.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious person in an Elkins parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers arrived on scene and saw Debbie Bennett, 39, of Huttonsville, passed out in the back seat of a vehicle.

When Bennett awoke, she was allegedly “disoriented,” speaking “extremely low and mumbled,” would not make eye contact with officers and had a hard time standing on her own.

Court documents say officers saw a “half burnt blunt in a cubby” and a black kitten “laying on the driver’s seat” suffering from heat exhaustion.

Witnesses told officers Bennett had been sleeping in the car for over two hours.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the car and found two pills that Bennett did not have a prescription for, one being a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance and the other being a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance.

A humane officer was called to the scene and took custody of the kitten.

Bennett has been charged with cruelty to animals and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

