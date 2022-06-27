Advertisement

Woman accused of having kitten in hot car while being passed out for hours

Debbie Bennett
Debbie Bennett(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKINS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Randolph County woman was charged after officers said she was passed out in a hot car for hours with a kitten in the front seat.

Officers responded to a call for a suspicious person in an Elkins parking lot Sunday afternoon, according to a criminal complaint.

The report says officers arrived on scene and saw Debbie Bennett, 39, of Huttonsville, passed out in the back seat of a vehicle.

When Bennett awoke, she was allegedly “disoriented,” speaking “extremely low and mumbled,” would not make eye contact with officers and had a hard time standing on her own.

Court documents say officers saw a “half burnt blunt in a cubby” and a black kitten “laying on the driver’s seat” suffering from heat exhaustion.

Witnesses told officers Bennett had been sleeping in the car for over two hours.

Officers obtained a warrant to search the car and found two pills that Bennett did not have a prescription for, one being a Schedule 2 Controlled Substance and the other being a Schedule 3 Controlled Substance.

A humane officer was called to the scene and took custody of the kitten.

Bennett has been charged with cruelty to animals and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Overnight shooting in Clarksburg
CPD on Clarksburg shooting: ‘It appears juveniles may have been involved’
The Greenbrier
Unidentified threat forces The Greenbrier to evacuate
Restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Popular restaurant owner charged with embezzling from non-profit
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Officials confirm sighting of Morgantown murder suspect
The helicopter crashed onto state Route 17 along Blair Mountain. Bryant says the aircraft was...
6 victims of WV helicopter crash identified

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Manchin said he and others fought for veterans’ medical rights and access and says it’s what’s...
Sen. Manchin: VAMCs safe for now