Woman charged with arson, accused of driving vehicles into two homes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County woman has been charged after officers said she drove a vehicle into one home and drove into another home before setting fire to it.

Officers responded to the area of Jake’s Run in Monongalia County on Saturday for a report of a destruction of property, according to a criminal complaint.

As officers were in route, they were told Natalie Harris, 53, of Rivesville, took a relative’s vehicle and drove it into another relatives home before fleeing from the scene in her own vehicle.

While searching for Harris, officers said she reportedly ran her own vehicle into another home and set fire to it.

The report says firefighters on the scene said the fire “looked as if it was set by using gasoline.”

Harris has been charged with first-degree arson. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $100,012 bond.

