WVU adds six new commitments to 2022, 2023 classes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU football had an eventful weekend on the recruiting trail. The Mountaineers added a tight end to the 2022 class and five new commitments to the 2023 class.

Three-star tight end Will Dixon (6′5, 230) reclassified to the Class of 2022 and will join the Mountaineers this fall.

Jordan Jackson (5′11, 175), a three-star athlete from Ohio, joined his twin brother Josiah in the 2023 class Thursday.

Saturday brought in four new commitments for 2023 - ATH Noah Braham, WR Tory Johnson Jr., ATH Corey McIntyre Jr. and LB Ben Cutter.

Braham (6′3, 225) is a legacy recruit and a local one, set to suit up for University High School in Morgantown one final time this fall.

Johnson Jr. (6′3 205), also a legacy recruit from Virginia, adds another three-star talent to the growing 2023 receiver room.

Three-star defensive lineman Corey McIntyre Jr. (6′4, 280) rounds out the legacies from Florida.

Linebacker Ben Cutter (6′1, 210), the 36th-ranked LB in the state of North Carolina, rounded out the four commitments Saturday.

The 2022 class is ranked 42nd in the country by 247Sports. The 2023 class is currently 16th in the nation and third in the Big 12.

