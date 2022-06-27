Advertisement

WVU Health System and Owens & Minor hold groundbreaking for new facility

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University Health System and Owens and Minor, INC held a groundbreaking for a new supply chain facility coming to Morgantown.

The partnership between these two organizations would create the Regional Healthcare Logistics Center. The facility would make, package and distribute medical supplies to all WVU Medicine facilities across the state.

President and CEO of WVU Health System Albert Wright said this new development was partially inspired by the COVID-19 supply shortage and the desire to have supplies manufactured locally.

“We’re trying to improve the health trajectory in the state of West Virginia. We’re also trying to make Morgantown and the greater Morgantown, Fairmont, Bridgeport area a major medical hub,” Wright explained.

They hoped to have the new facility up and running by late 2023.

