Clarksburg residents protest overturn of Roe v. Wade

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Members of the Clarksburg community lined the street in front of the Harrison County Courthouse to share their dismay with the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade.

There were people of all ages at the protest. Many chanted with signs encouraging everyone that passed to honk and show their support.

Grandmother, mother and daughter, Jolyn Wilt said this happened a lot throughout the night.

“There is lots of men and women out here. For every 200 cars that pass, only two of them are not honking in support, and that shows me that there is something wrong with the vote,” Wilt said.

As a mother of five, Wilt explained that she was crushed to see what her daughters and grandchildren were facing.

“Rights that my dad and my grandpa already fought for. We already won these rights. Why are my girls now going to have to fight for them again? It’s not right. It’s just not right,” she said.

Wilt added she had an ectopic pregnancy and would not have survived without surgery and couldn’t imagine others not having that option.

“Why would we take the mom and her beating heart against one that is not even beating yet? It’s just not right,”she said.

However, not everyone was in full support of this protest resident Larry Wooten said that he felt these protests were unnecessary.

“I don’t think it’s right to tell you the truth. Earlier, I walked up here, and they were yelling, “Hey, mister, take your hands off my sister” that’s going to get somebody hurt,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.