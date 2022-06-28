Country Roads Trust creating more opportunities for community involvement with Mountaineer athletes

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - With being days away from the one year anniversary of Name, Image and Likeness being approved for collegiate athletes, Country Roads Trust, the leader for WVU’s Name, Image and Likeness , has announced a pretty cool opportunity for all Mountaineer fans to get involved with.

The Trust has been working on ways for every Mountaineer fan to get involved and support the WVU student athletes and this is it! The featured plan at $45 a month gives fans access to student athlete bios, a member only private marketplace, an annual player signed item, access to extended content, supporter decal and more. Levels start at $`18.67, the year WVU was established, and go all the way up to $1,000 and above for the Founder level.

For more info, you can visit www. countryroadstrust.com

