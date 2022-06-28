Edward Lee DeMundo, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 20, 1933, a son of the late Robert F. and Catherine Genna DeMundo. He is survived by one daughter, Penny Skinner of Clarksburg; one grandson, David Skinner; one sister, Stella Gray of Manetta, GA; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by the love of his life, Olivenne Monepenny; four sisters, Jane, Julia, Josephine and Mary; three brothers, Robert, Anthony and Frank; and one grandson, Michael Skinner. Mr. DeMundo was a United States Navy Veteran and was previously employed by Pittsburgh Plate Glass and in the custodial department for the Harrison County Board of Education. He was a member of the Meuse Argonne Post No. 573 VFW, Clarksburg Aerie No. 2353 Fraternal Order of Eagles and Clarksburg Lodge No. 482 B.P.O. Elks. Mr. DeMundo was also a volunteer at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center and represented the veterans in the Golden Age Olympics where he received several gold medals. He was Catholic by faith and was generous to many various charities. Edward was loved by everybody who knew him. In keeping with his wishes, Mr. DeMundo will be cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.