Advertisement

Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!

Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club.

That all adds up to 26.2 miles. Stemple teed off about 5:30 Tuesday morning.

100% of the proceeds will benefit 20 united way funded programs that help serve seniors, children, veterans and more.

“Trying to get as many people to help support this organization. This is a great way to do it. Taking over after Christian Marsh has done it the last three years just brings awareness of what a great organization it is. The United Way was something my father was involved in when he was alive. It means a lot to me to carry on his legacy but it’s just a great organization. It helps people throughout Harrison and Doddridge County,” said Stemple.

The goal is to raise $20,000.

Stemple says this is a great way to help those in need.

“It’s important to give back to your community. I think people can always do more. This is just some little thing I am able to do to help support the community and a great organization like the untied way,” said Stemple.

Golfing 6.5 rounds on foot can take a toll on your body.

“I’ve been trying to hold myself back a little bit. The adrenaline is flowing and I don’t want to wear myself out, but it’s been good so far. I’ve played decent the first round, but can always play a little better. That’s golf,” said Stemple.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Westover couple survives Amtrak train derailment, shares experience
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
German company’s new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather for June 28, 2022
Justice: Any changes on abortion laws will 'take some time'