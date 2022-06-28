Man helps local community by attempting to golf 117 holes

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Many of us enjoy hitting the golf course for 18 holes, but one local man is doing that 6.5 times over!

Jimmy Stemple is helping United Way and the local community by attempting to golf 117 holes all on foot at the Bridgeport Country Club.

That all adds up to 26.2 miles. Stemple teed off about 5:30 Tuesday morning.

100% of the proceeds will benefit 20 united way funded programs that help serve seniors, children, veterans and more.

“Trying to get as many people to help support this organization. This is a great way to do it. Taking over after Christian Marsh has done it the last three years just brings awareness of what a great organization it is. The United Way was something my father was involved in when he was alive. It means a lot to me to carry on his legacy but it’s just a great organization. It helps people throughout Harrison and Doddridge County,” said Stemple.

The goal is to raise $20,000.

Stemple says this is a great way to help those in need.

“It’s important to give back to your community. I think people can always do more. This is just some little thing I am able to do to help support the community and a great organization like the untied way,” said Stemple.

Golfing 6.5 rounds on foot can take a toll on your body.

“I’ve been trying to hold myself back a little bit. The adrenaline is flowing and I don’t want to wear myself out, but it’s been good so far. I’ve played decent the first round, but can always play a little better. That’s golf,” said Stemple.

