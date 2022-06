CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing teen last seen in Lumberport.

13-year-old Kelse Mae Swiger was last seen at her home in Lumberport Monday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 304-423-7700 or email the assigned detective at zsmealey@harrisoncountywv.gov.

