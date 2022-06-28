Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 28, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Just like yesterday afternoon, a high-pressure system is still bringing dry, stable air into our region. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be partly, with any clouds seen today pushing from the southwest. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s, a few degrees below-average. Overnight, skies will be clear. Winds will be light, and temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. Overall, expect a nice, sunny day and a mild, calm night. It’s a good day to go outside if you can. Just make sure to wear sunscreen. Tomorrow afternoon will be similar, except temperatures will be slightly higher, in the mid-80s. Winds will still be light, and skies will still be mostly clear and sunny. Overall, tomorrow will be nice as well. Skies will stay mostly clear and sunny on Thursday and Friday, and thanks to southerly wind flow from high-pressure systems east of our region, plus a low-pressure system out west, temperatures rise into the low-90s as well. So the heat does make a return as we transition into July. Make sure to keep those water bottles with you. Over the holiday weekend, a cold front pushes in from the northwest, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. So there will be some rainfall at times, which could affect your plans. Temperatures will also be in the low-80s during that time, within range for this time of year. In short, today will be nice and mostly sunny, and temperatures will rise to higher levels as we transition into July. Then expect some rain this weekend.

Today: Skies will be partly cloudy, with most of the clouds coming during the afternoon. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-80s, only a couple of degrees below-average. Overall, not a bad day to head outside. High: 82.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with only a couple of clouds. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-50s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, a mild, calm night. Low: 55.

Wednesday: Skies will be mainly clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, a seasonable, sunny afternoon. Go outside if you can, just make sure to drink plenty of water. High: 86.

Thursday: Skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-90s, a few degrees above-average. Overall, expect a pretty nice afternoon. Just make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and keep some sunscreen on your person. High: 91.

