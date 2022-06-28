Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 28th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! Yes, it was an amazing day out there today with our temperatures and our humidity nice and low. Unfortunately, today is the last of it before our weather starts changing tomorrow. With that change temperatures will be on the rise along with the humidity and that means it’s going to feel more uncomfortable outside. By the time we end the week, we’ll be topping off in the low 90s for many of us with a higher heat index temperature. If you have any travel plans either on Thursday or Friday, then you shouldn’t have any weather-related problems.

For the 4th of July weekend, we are looking to be more unstable with showers and thunderstorms from Saturday to at least Monday morning, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Will those storms affect your firework celebrations? Possibly, as thunderstorms and showers will be in the vicinity. As we get closer to the weekend we will be able to narrow down the timing of those showers

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low: 55

Wednesday: Sunny: High 86

Thursday: Sunny: High 91

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 91

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.