Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 28th, 2022

An amazing summer day today, but the temperatures are about to start climbing!
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau Weather
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Tuesday everyone!! Yes, it was an amazing day out there today with our temperatures and our humidity nice and low. Unfortunately, today is the last of it before our weather starts changing tomorrow. With that change temperatures will be on the rise along with the humidity and that means it’s going to feel more uncomfortable outside. By the time we end the week, we’ll be topping off in the low 90s for many of us with a higher heat index temperature. If you have any travel plans either on Thursday or Friday, then you shouldn’t have any weather-related problems.

For the 4th of July weekend, we are looking to be more unstable with showers and thunderstorms from Saturday to at least Monday morning, and temperatures in the mid to upper 80′s. Will those storms affect your firework celebrations? Possibly, as thunderstorms and showers will be in the vicinity. As we get closer to the weekend we will be able to narrow down the timing of those showers

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low: 55

Wednesday: Sunny: High 86

Thursday: Sunny: High 91

Friday: Partly cloudy: High 91

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Expected highs for today, June 28, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 28, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 27th, 2022
Expected highs for today, June 27, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 27, 2022
highs tomorrow
Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | June 26, 2022