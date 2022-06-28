Nellie Virginia Prickett, 89, of Fairmont, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 21, 1932, a daughter of the late Lire N. Coniglio and Daisy Mae Phillips Coniglio. Nellie enjoyed her play days with her sister, Mary, Mary Lou, and JoAnn. Nellie was Methodist by faith. Nellie is survived by her children, Cathy (Mike) McCue, Bev (Wally) Rose, Larry (Robin) Prickett, Kim (Donnie) Haught, Scott (Dee) Prickett; twelve grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Clyde, Jennifer McCue, Jaime (Doug) Garrett, Keith (Carrie) Hamrick, Melissa Hamrick, Lori Rose, Bethanie (Ben) Loss, Josh Prickett, Jacob Prickett, Kelly Michael, Matthew Haught, Zach Prickett; 14 great grandchildren; a special friend, Don Maxwell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Nellie was preceded in death by her husband Lawrence Ansley Prickett; her grandchild, Jordan Catherine Haught; brothers, Louis, Guy, and Lire Coniglio; and her sister, Mary Catherine Wilson. The family would like to give special thanks to Sharon Sage, Brenda Retton, and her hospice care. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Thursday, June 30, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Stephanie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at the Monumental Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

