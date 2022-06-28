New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - For those wondering about the work taking place around United Hospital Center, it is not a new business. However, it is yet another substantial addition for the Bridgeport-based medical facility.

Bridgeport Community Development Director Andrea Kerr said that UHC is doing a $5.7 million project that has two parts to it. The hospital is adding a massive parking area, as well as a sidewalk/walking trail to be used primarily for the health and wellness of their staff.

“This is a project UHC will tell you that is much needed,” said Kerr. “The sidewalk portion of it is rather large as well. It will go around the entire hospital property for people, primarily staff, to utilize.”

The sidewalk in question is rather large. City Engineer Beth Fox said it is approximately a one-mile loop. The parking addition is also substantial.

Fox said the project will create approximately 350 new parking spaces. She added that it is a two-tier parking area with five entrances, two retaining walls, and a spoil area for excavated materials.

“All of that, including the sidewalk will disturb approximately 16 acres,” said Fox.

The excavated materials are being relocated to property on the front side of the hospital, just outside the perimeter roadway.

The parking lot will be in the area located behind the Bruce Carter United Orthopedic and Spine Center and expands beyond the hospital’s north wing parking area. The sidewalk is being put in place mainly along the outside perimeter of the loop of the current roadway. Fox said there will be a pedestrian crossing signal when going across the roadway.

The contractor for the project is J.F. Allen. The design work was done by Hornor Brothers.

“This project comes as no surprise to the city for the sheer fact that UHC has been adding, adding and adding more to the hospital campus for the last several years,” said Kerr. “It was inevitable they were going to need additional parking. It speaks volumes about their commitment to the region and the sidewalk for the health and wellness of their employees also speaks volumes for UHC.”

Fox said the completion date is estimated to be mid-2023.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.