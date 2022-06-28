Philip Barbour Summer Spikeout hosts 16 teams for summer development

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s annual Summer Spikeout returned Tuesday, this year with 16 teams. Six area teams - Bridgeport, Tyler Consolidated, Robert C. Byrd, Ritchie County, Liberty and host Philip Barbour - participated in pool and bracket play.

With volleyball being a fall sport, the summer is the optimal time for these teams to prepare for a season that is just a few short months away. Tournament play offers more than the average practice.

“It helps us to become better playing each of these teams. These are good competitions,” Philip Barbour senior Averi Carpenter said. “Out tournament especially, we have tons of good teams here. We play up to our competition and then it just gets us ready for season.”

Philip Barbour won the Class AA state championship title in 2021 and faced reigning Class A champion Williamstown in the first round of pool play.

“I definitely am excited to be able to walk out onto the court as a senior and know that I do have a state title under my belt,” Philip Barbour senior Emily Denison said. “Hopefully we’ll have another one by the end of the season.”

Robert C. Byrd also made it to the tournament last year, but bowed out in the quarterfinals against Herbert Hoover. The Flying Eagles faced the Huskies again in the first round of play.

“Just so we can kind of get a heads up and we can be ready for the other teams,” Robert C. Byrd senior Avery Childers said. “We need to dig down deep and work harder at every practice and we have to know that we need to get there and we want to be there and that we deserve to be there.”

