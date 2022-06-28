Advertisement

Protest over Roe v. Wade breaks out in Clarksburg

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A protest regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade broke out on Clarksburg’s Main St. in front of the Harrison County Commission Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Demonstrators held up signs with phrases such as “reproductive rights are human rights,” and “we will not go back.”

The protest is nonviolent, and appears to be peaceful.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

