Protest over Roe v. Wade breaks out in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A protest regarding the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade broke out on Clarksburg’s Main St. in front of the Harrison County Commission Monday evening around 7 p.m.

Demonstrators held up signs with phrases such as “reproductive rights are human rights,” and “we will not go back.”

The protest is nonviolent, and appears to be peaceful.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.