Shirley Ann (Sutton) Tracy, 85, of Mt. Lookout, formerly of Cowen, passed away on June 25, 2022 at Stonerise Rainelle. She was born June 20, 1937 in Millcreek, WV to the late Ronal and Edith (Tyler) Sutton. Shirley was married to Charles Arlen Tracy (deceased) and was a long time resident of Cowen where she retired from the Cowen Public Service District. Shirley was preceded in death by her brother Ronnie Sutton of Bowie, MD and sister Carolyn Haddix of Dailey, WV. She is survived by sisters Betty and Jimmy (deceased) Waybright and Jeanie and Fred Sparks, both of Cowen, and three sons: Dr. Charles Alan & Kathryn Tracy, Mark & AnnaMary Tracy, and Paul & Glenda Tracy. Shirley celebrated and adored her eight grandchildren: Kelley (Whoolery), Ian, Joshua, Daryn (Moore), Tony, Erin (Hufstetler) and honorarily Alex and Gabe Garland. Shirley was known as “Granny” to her four great grandchildren: Garrett, Carson, and Jonah Whoolery and Lucas Hufstetler. She is also survived by many friends and extended family who will mourn her passing. Graveside services will be conducted privately for the family at a future date. In Shirley’s honor, Memorial Contributions may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.adamsreedfh.com. Adams-Reed Funeral Home, Cowen is honored to be serving the Tracy family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.