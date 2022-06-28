WV Navigator Family Fun Day held at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Navigator Family Fun Day was held at Palatine park Tuesday.

The event helps spread health insurance awareness. Many health insurance agencies were at the park to promote their business.

The WV Navigator Family Fun Day helps people know what options they have when it comes to health care.

Community Outreach Member for The Health Plan, Wendy Niceler, says it’s a great way to get information.

“First of all if you don’t know about something you’re not going to use that resource, so this is a way for people to know the resources that are out here to help people that need it. For people who need health insurance. This is a great place to come. For people who need a vaccine this is a great place to come,” said Niceler.

There were also many activates for kids like face painting and music.

