Advertisement

WV Navigator Family Fun Day held at Palatine Park

By WDTV News Staff and Chris Farha
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Navigator Family Fun Day was held at Palatine park Tuesday.

The event helps spread health insurance awareness. Many health insurance agencies were at the park to promote their business.

The WV Navigator Family Fun Day helps people know what options they have when it comes to health care.

Community Outreach Member for The Health Plan, Wendy Niceler, says it’s a great way to get information.

“First of all if you don’t know about something you’re not going to use that resource, so this is a way for people to know the resources that are out here to help people that need it. For people who need health insurance. This is a great place to come. For people who need a vaccine this is a great place to come,” said Niceler.

There were also many activates for kids like face painting and music.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Westover couple survives Amtrak train derailment, shares experience
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
German company’s new West Virginia plant to create 100 jobs
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening weather for June 28, 2022
Justice: Any changes on abortion laws will 'take some time'