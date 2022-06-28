Advertisement

Noah Braham ready to carry on his dad’s WVU football legacy in his own way

Braham to follow in footsteps of Mountaineer football walk-on turned All-American Rich Braham
Noah Braham to follow in his dad's footsteps at WVU
Noah Braham to follow in his dad's footsteps at WVU(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been nearly 20 years since a University football player has earned a scholarship spot down the road in the WVU recruiting class.

“It’s been my dream to play here so it’s what I wanted to do, it’s a pretty special experience and being able to like actually go in and be on the same level of al these guys coming in that are like three stars, four stars, it’s pretty cool,” said Noah Braham.

Braham isn’t the first with the family name to suit up in Gold and Blue, that honor belongs to his dad Rich Braham, a walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman.

“You know they star rate kids, I might have been a negative star and I ended up in the NFL,” said Rich Braham

Even with 13 seasons in the NFL, and known as one of the toughest to ever come through the WVU program, when the dad hat came on, he never forced his love for the sport on his son, that, Braham came into on his own.

“At first he loved baseball, he liked basketball, and he liked flag football and he really didn’t even play football until 7th grade,” said Rich Braham.

But his dad was an idol, and while the passion for the game wasn’t pushed, it certainly shined through in the best of ways to Braham.

“I get really motivated because I want to do it for my dad, I want to follow in his footstep and be like him but at the same time we’re a different person so I want to be like him but be me,” said Noah Braham.

That stayed true during the recruiting process, finding the balance between an expectation but also being the one and only Noah Braham.

“When I first started by getting recruited by them they kept mentioning my dad and how tough he was so that pushed me to be like as tough as him and as good as a football player as I was,” said Noah Braham.

“Coach brown came out and said and said, told Noah, this is nothing your dad as done, this is something, we’ve watched you, you are a Power Five football player, and you can play,” said Rich Braham.

Braham’s ready to work to leave an impact as a legacy Mountaineer that he can call his own, just like his dad.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ayden Henry, 16, died in an accidental shooting in Mason County, West Virginia, involving...
Teen shot, dies on the way to hospital
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize
Upshur County Sheriff’s Department
Man dies following head-on crash in Upshur County
Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta...
Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

Latest News

Country Roads Trust expands opportunities to the Mountaineer fan community
Country Roads Trust creating more opportunities for community involvement with Mountaineer athletes
Philip Barbour volleyball
Philip Barbour Summer Spikeout hosts 16 teams for summer development
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA
WVU’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA
Warming Up with North Marion Football
Warming Up with North Marion football