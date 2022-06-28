Noah Braham ready to carry on his dad’s WVU football legacy in his own way

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been nearly 20 years since a University football player has earned a scholarship spot down the road in the WVU recruiting class.

“It’s been my dream to play here so it’s what I wanted to do, it’s a pretty special experience and being able to like actually go in and be on the same level of al these guys coming in that are like three stars, four stars, it’s pretty cool,” said Noah Braham.

Braham isn’t the first with the family name to suit up in Gold and Blue, that honor belongs to his dad Rich Braham, a walk-on turned All-American offensive lineman.

“You know they star rate kids, I might have been a negative star and I ended up in the NFL,” said Rich Braham

Even with 13 seasons in the NFL, and known as one of the toughest to ever come through the WVU program, when the dad hat came on, he never forced his love for the sport on his son, that, Braham came into on his own.

“At first he loved baseball, he liked basketball, and he liked flag football and he really didn’t even play football until 7th grade,” said Rich Braham.

But his dad was an idol, and while the passion for the game wasn’t pushed, it certainly shined through in the best of ways to Braham.

“I get really motivated because I want to do it for my dad, I want to follow in his footstep and be like him but at the same time we’re a different person so I want to be like him but be me,” said Noah Braham.

That stayed true during the recruiting process, finding the balance between an expectation but also being the one and only Noah Braham.

“When I first started by getting recruited by them they kept mentioning my dad and how tough he was so that pushed me to be like as tough as him and as good as a football player as I was,” said Noah Braham.

“Coach brown came out and said and said, told Noah, this is nothing your dad as done, this is something, we’ve watched you, you are a Power Five football player, and you can play,” said Rich Braham.

Braham’s ready to work to leave an impact as a legacy Mountaineer that he can call his own, just like his dad.

