WVU’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., Tre Mitchell cleared by NCAA

Both declared eligible to play for the 2022-23 basketball season
By Casey Kay
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia’s Emmitt Matthews Jr., and Tre Mitchell have been declared eligible by the NCAA for the 2022-’23 basketball season.

Matthews, a 6-foot-7 forward, returns to the mountain state after a stint at Washington last season. He previously suited up with the Gold and Blue for his first three years of his collegiate career.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 forward and Pittsburgh native spent two seasons at UMass and his most season at Texas. He switches his Big 12 affiliation to WVU this year with two years of remaining eligibility.

