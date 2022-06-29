Advertisement

ACLU of WV: ‘We’re suing’ so the ‘law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced’

Clarksburg community protests overturn of Roe v. Wade.
Clarksburg community protests overturn of Roe v. Wade.(Madeline Edwards)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union posted on Twitter they are suing “to make sure West Virginia’s cruel and archaic law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.”

The ACLU says they will be filing the lawsuit on behalf of Women’s Health of West Virginia, the Cooley Law Firm and Mountain State Justice.

In a Tweet, the ACLU says “abortion is health care” and that “no matter what the Supreme Court says, abortion is a human right.”

You can read their tweet below:

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
Kelse Mae Swiger
HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for Jun 28, 2022
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams passes at 98
Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams passes at 98
Woody Williams leaves lasting impact on state, nation
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins