ACLU of WV: ‘We’re suing’ so the ‘law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Civil Liberties Union posted on Twitter they are suing “to make sure West Virginia’s cruel and archaic law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned.”

The ACLU says they will be filing the lawsuit on behalf of Women’s Health of West Virginia, the Cooley Law Firm and Mountain State Justice.

In a Tweet, the ACLU says “abortion is health care” and that “no matter what the Supreme Court says, abortion is a human right.”

You can read their tweet below:

BREAKING: we won’t stand by while our state is dragged back to the 19th Century. We’re suing to make sure West Virginia’s cruel and archaic law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced now that Roe v. Wade has been overturned. — ACLU of WV (@ACLU_WV) June 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.