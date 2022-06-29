Advertisement

Angler breaks 17-year record for largest channel catfish caught in WV

On June 20, Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds...
On June 20, Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches in length.(WVDNR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A 17-year record for the largest channel catfish caught in West Virginia was broken on Tuesday, the state Division of Natural Resources said.

On June 20, Allen Burkett, of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds and measured 40.59 inches in length.

Officials said Burkett was fishing with chicken liver from the shore of South Mill Creek Lake in Grant County.

Burkett’s record fish was measured by DNR fishery biologist, Brandon Keplinger.

The previous record channel catfish of 33.42 pounds and 40.3 inches was caught by Michael Sears in 2005 at Patterson Creek.

Anglers who believe they have caught a potential record-breaking fish should report his or her catch to the WVDNR for verification.

Fish that do not qualify as a state record, may still qualify for a trophy citation.

