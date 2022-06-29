Advertisement

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found off in Clarksburg.

The body was found around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the state right-of-way between I-79 and Emily Drive.

Authorities say they working to confirm the identity of the person.

The person’s identity will not be released until family is notified.

Authorities declined to provide further details at this time, citing the ongoing investigation.

