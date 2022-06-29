Advertisement

Clarksburg-Harrison Library hosts Farm to Table for kids

The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event.
The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg-Harrison Library held its Farm to Table event for kids at Hart Kitchen Eatery in Clarksburg.

Anne Hart invited the local children into her kitchen, where they learned about vegetables and were taught some basic cooking techniques.

The kids all had the opportunity to be part of the process in making the food they ate.

Hart said it was important for kids to not be afraid of trying new things.

“We taught the children how to identify them, how to cook them, and they cooked them all and tasted them all. I was surprised everybody tasted everything,” Hart added.

She said her favorite part was seeing how open-minded the kids were to try the foods even if they didn’t like them.

