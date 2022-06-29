Harrison County busy prepping schools for student return

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s officially summertime and that means the kids aren’t at school but, the work doesn’t stop.

The end of the school year is just the start for the district’s maintenance and janitorial teams said assistant superintendent Jimmy Lopez.

“We have to make sure we have the cleanest schools in the state of West Virginia. Harrison County has always had that pride in making sure that during the summer we have to do a lot of different maintenance items. A lot of the flooring is being replaced in many of our schools. The floors that aren’t being replaced, we have another crew that comes in and completely strips and re-waxes all the floors.”

One of the main projects this summer is replacing old carpet with wood flooring in the RCB library and other school rooms in Harrison County.

This isn’t a short process for those workers said Lopez.

“We start almost immediately when school’s out and we work right up until, almost, the last minute before the staff is back in and prepares for the students so, it takes a couple months and a lot of work.”

The workers have put in many hours to make sure it gets done and Lopez thinks they deserve recognition for their hard work.

“A lot of time, effort, and resources are put into it and it’s very important. They work behind the scenes and don’t get near the recognition but, they take a great deal of pride and go above and beyond. I can’t say enough about how hard these crews work during the summer,” said Lopez.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.