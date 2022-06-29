Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 29, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system that has kept our atmosphere dry for the past few days moves east of us today, allowing warmer air to flow in from the south. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with light winds coming from the west. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which is seasonable for this time of year. Overnight, skies will stay clear and mostly cloud-free, with no fog expected. Winds will be light, and temperatures drop into the mid-50s. Overall, today will be an average summer day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with light winds from the south. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s, perhaps breaking the 90-degree mark in some areas. Overall, tomorrow will be hot and sunny. Make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and make sure to grab some sunscreen as well. Friday continues the trend of hot, sunny weather, with highs in the upper-80s to low-90s. Then on Friday evening into the weekend, a cold front pushes into our area, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms into our area. So expect some rain at the start of the weekend. Being summertime showers and storms, most happen during the afternoon, but rain chances could last throughout the day. This could impact your holiday commute, so we are watching carefully. Temperatures will also be in the mid-80s during the weekend, which is seasonable for early-July. There is some model variation as to what happens next week, but rain chances could continue into early next week. So there is a chance of rain for the Fourth of July. In short, the last few days of June will be hot and sunny, so go outside if you can, just make sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen. Then showers and thunderstorms begin pushing in over the weekend.

You can learn more about the nice conditions coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages.

Today: Skies will be clear and sunny this afternoon, with only a few clouds, if any at all, expected. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will reach the mid-80s, which matches the average high for this time of year. Overall, this afternoon will be seasonable and sunny. High: 86.

Tonight: Skies will be clear, with light winds. temperatures will be in the mid-50s, a few degrees below-average for this time of year. Overall, tonight will be mild and clear. Low: 56.

Thursday: Skies will be clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-90s, much warmer than the past few days, and we might see heat indices in the mid-90s in some areas. Overall, expect a hot, sunny afternoon. Make sure to drink plenty of water, take breaks in air-conditioned places and grab some sunscreen as you walk out the door. High: 91.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s, feeling like the upper-80s to low-90s thanks ot the humidity. So it will be hot outside at times. Overall, expect another warm afternoon, but with some rain. High: 88.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.