Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 29th, 2022

The holiday weekend is almost here and people are beginning to travel!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!!! It was another sunny day across north-central West Virginia. Much like yesterday, except for those temperatures with many of us reaching into the mid to upper 80s today, but that is about average for this time of year. Tomorrow though will be a hot one. We are going to see more sun, but the heat will be on as we creep into the lower 90′s. It’s the only day, at least through the holiday weekend, that we will be into the 90s. Then starting on Friday, we’ll be seeing a lot more moisture coming into our area from the south as well as an approaching front coming in from the northwest. The combination of these two elements will mean that we’ll be seeing an increase in showers and thunderstorms into the weekend. None of these thunderstorms will be severe, they will be mostly scattered, but Saturday is suggesting it will be the wettest, with Sunday and Monday seeing a bit less activity.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Clear: Low: 55

Thursday: Sunny: High 92

Friday: Scattered showers: High 88

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms: High 81

