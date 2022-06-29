Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams passes at 98

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The nation mourns the loss of our last surviving medal of honor recipient from World War II.

Woody Williams received his medal of honor after his heroic feats on Iwo Jima -- disposing of multiple machine gun encampments with a flamethrower.

Williams, a Fairmont, West Virginia native passed away early Wednesday morning at the age of 98.

The local VFW Post 7048 bears his name as well as the Fairmont Armory and most recently the USS Hershel ‘Woody’ Williams

William Wilson is a member of VFW Post 7048 and spoke of the impression Woody left on him.

“He just impressed me so much, nobody’s ever impressed me so much,” said Wilson. “I’ve met many important people he just had that class about him I don’t know what it was he was just humble.”

Williams legacy has gone on to leave impressions on veterans and their families everywhere.

The Woody Williams Foundation has over 100 monuments dedicated across the country with at least one in every state. Currently 72 more are in the works. The monuments are in honor of Gold Star Recipients who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“He’s going to really be missed by all veterans I mean he was a diehard veteran advocate,” said Wilson.

Woody Williams Foundation was his life mission of giving back to those who helped him accomplish what he was able to do on the sands of Iwo Jima.

Wilson explains Woody’s mission best.

“For years he told me he didn’t tell nobody he didn’t mention the Medal of Honor and then he finally got around to it that he wore the Medal of Honor strictly for those who didn’t make it -- the ones who sacrificed their lives to do what he done... there were guys who got killed protecting him... That’s why he wore the medal of honor,” said Wilson.

