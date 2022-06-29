Mary Theresa Gabriel, age 103, formerly of the North View Community, passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. She was born in Clarksburg on September 7, 1918, a daughter of the late Samuel and Rosa Laratta Perri. She was married to Victor J. “Block” Gabriel who preceded her in death. Surviving is one son, Victor Lee Gabriel and his wife Linda of Bridgeport; one daughter, Debra Ann Feather and her husband John of North View; four grandchildren, Ray Mazza and his wife Joy, Jaclyn Gabriel, Dianna Freeman and her husband Chip and Victor Alan Gabriel; and seven great grandchildren, Cole Mazza, Isabella Mazza, Carson Mazza, Jian Lockman, Vance Lockman, Jake Freeman and Luke Freeman. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family, having also been preceded in death by three brothers, John Perri, Dominick Perri and Frank Perri; and three sisters, Angie Thorpe, Catherine Beech and Virginia Cross. Mrs. Gabriel was a lifelong member of Saint James Catholic Church where she was also a member of the Altar Rosary Society. She was also a member of the Society of the Little Flower and the Sons of Italy. Mrs. Gabriel will be remembered for her faith and generosity. Her home was always opened to anyone where they were fed and prayed for daily. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Friday from 2:00 pm to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 10:00 am at the St. James Catholic Church with Father Akila Rodrigo as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.