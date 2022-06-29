Preston Co. man sentenced for role in multi-state drug distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man was sentenced to nearly 6 years in jail for his role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation that spanned several states.

David Gamble, 58, of Masontown, pleaded guilty in February 2022 to one count of “Aiding and Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

He was sentenced to 70 months in jail.

Ihlenfeld said Gamble admitted to working with another to distribute methamphetamine in April 2020 in Monongalia County. He was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 on charges involving a drug distribution operation spanning California, Texas, and West Virginia.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Zelda E. Wesley and Sarah E. Wagner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The Task Forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; the Preston County Sheriff’s Office; Mineral County Sheriff’s Office; and the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.

The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation.

OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

