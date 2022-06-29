Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men were arrested after officers said they stole a Ford F-350 from a business and ran it into multiple properties.

Video surveillance from a Clarksburg business on Sycamore Street showed Colton Allman, 20, and Patrick Heflin, 18, steal a Ford F-350 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to a criminal complaint.

After stealing the truck, officers said Heflin, who was driving the truck, drove through areas of Harrison County before returning to Clarksburg.

Patrick Hefflin (WV Corrections)

When the pair returned to Clarksburg, they allegedly struck a Ford F-150 and pushed it into a gate at Clarksburg Scrap Metal, denting the gate and breaking a steel cable.

Following this, the report says Heflin crashed into a locked gate to the Notre Dame High School practice facility and crashed into another locked gate at the City of Clarksburg compost site.

After crashing into the gate at the compost site, officers allege Heflin went “around a pond and into the compost site” and struck an office trailer, a shed and another locked gate before exiting toward N. 13th Street.

Colton Allman (WV Corrections)

Once both men left the compost site, court documents say the two traveled to Hart St. where they crashed the truck over the bank of the West Fork River into the trees by using a wooden handle wedged between the gas pedal and seat.

Both Allman and Heflin have been charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

