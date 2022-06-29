Advertisement

Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties

Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Clarksburg men were arrested after officers said they stole a Ford F-350 from a business and ran it into multiple properties.

Video surveillance from a Clarksburg business on Sycamore Street showed Colton Allman, 20, and Patrick Heflin, 18, steal a Ford F-350 around 1 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, according to a criminal complaint.

After stealing the truck, officers said Heflin, who was driving the truck, drove through areas of Harrison County before returning to Clarksburg.

Patrick Hefflin
Patrick Hefflin(WV Corrections)

When the pair returned to Clarksburg, they allegedly struck a Ford F-150 and pushed it into a gate at Clarksburg Scrap Metal, denting the gate and breaking a steel cable.

Following this, the report says Heflin crashed into a locked gate to the Notre Dame High School practice facility and crashed into another locked gate at the City of Clarksburg compost site.

After crashing into the gate at the compost site, officers allege Heflin went “around a pond and into the compost site” and struck an office trailer, a shed and another locked gate before exiting toward N. 13th Street.

Colton Allman
Colton Allman(WV Corrections)

Once both men left the compost site, court documents say the two traveled to Hart St. where they crashed the truck over the bank of the West Fork River into the trees by using a wooden handle wedged between the gas pedal and seat.

Both Allman and Heflin have been charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and conspiracy. Both are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
New project on Jerry Dove Drive comes with $5.7 million price tag
Arlo Whiteoak Romano
Troopers release new details in murder suspect’s arrest
Kelse Mae Swiger
HCSO: Missing Lumberport teen found
West Virginia Lottery
Grafton lottery player wins $1 million prize

Latest News

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
On June 20, Allen Burkett of Criders, Va., caught a channel catfish that weighed 36.96 pounds...
Angler breaks 17-year record for largest channel catfish caught in WV
Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams passes away
Leaders react to passing of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams