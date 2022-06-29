BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire on I-79 southbound has shut down the on-ramp from Jerry Dove Drive and one lane.

The fire, near mile marker 124, was initially called in around 1:45, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

The right lane southbound is closed as fire crews work to put the fire out.

No injuries have been reported, officials said.

A 5 News reporter on the scene says there is heavy smoke in the area from the fire.

Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp (WDTV)

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.