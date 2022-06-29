Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A vehicle fire on I-79 southbound has shut down the on-ramp from Jerry Dove Drive and one lane.
The fire, near mile marker 124, was initially called in around 1:45, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.
The right lane southbound is closed as fire crews work to put the fire out.
No injuries have been reported, officials said.
A 5 News reporter on the scene says there is heavy smoke in the area from the fire.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
