$2.5 million announced for upgrades to NCWV Airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $4,559,079 from the U.S. Department of Transportation for five airports in West Virginia, including more than $2.5 million for NCWV Airport.

A total of $2,523,585 has been awarded to NCWV Airport that will support designing and constructing a 1,200-foot taxiway and a new terminal tarmac.

“I am pleased DOT is investing in five airports across West Virginia to improve safety and efficiency for West Virginians and Americans traveling to and within our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “Our airports are our gateway to the rest of the world, and these investments will boost local tourism and spur economic development across the entire state. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding, and as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State.”

“Rural states like West Virginia rely on regional airports to drive visitors and business to our state,” Senator Capito said. “The grant funding announced today will enable our airports in Wheeling, Clarksburg, Lewisburg, Elkins, and Martinsburg to make key upgrades, expand capacity, and advance key infrastructure projects. Our state will greatly benefit from these grants and I’m looking forward to seeing the difference it will make for our aviation and tourism industries both now and in the future.”

In addition, $331,765 has been awarded to the Elkins-Randolph County Airport to support the removal of tree obstructions.

The following are the other three individual awards:

$1,201,178 – Wheeling Ohio County Airport: This funding will support sealing, crack repair and remarking of the runway pavement.

$320,150 – Greenbrier Valley Airport: This funding will support rehabilitating the runway to maintain its structural integrity.

$182,401 – Eastern West Virginia-Shepherd Field Airport: This funding will support reconstructing the taxiway lighting system.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.