All U.S. and State flags ordered to be flown at half-staff for Woody Williams

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has issued a proclamation ordering that all United States and West Virginia flags on all State-owned facilities be displayed at half-staff.

The proclamation begins immediately and will continue through sunset on Monday, July 4 in honor and remembrance of Hershel “Woody” Williams.

A native of Quiet Dell, WV, Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient in the nation.

Williams died on Wednesday, June 29 surrounded by his family at the VA hospital near Huntington named in his honor. He was 98 years old.

Williams will Lie In State at the West Virginia Capitol Building on Saturday, July 2, and Sunday, July 3.

Gov. Justice has also issued an Executive Order, formally recognizing July 3, 2022, as a statewide day of honor and mourning for the passing of Woody Williams and authorizing a State Memorial Service to be held at the Capitol in Williams’ honor.

Additional details regarding memorial arrangements will be announced as soon as they become available.

