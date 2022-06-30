Brandy Sue Arbogast, 32, a resident of Monterville, passed from this life Monday, June 27, 2022, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh surrounded by her family.

Brandy was born Wednesday, September 20, 1989, in Elkins, a daughter of Perry Arbogast and Penny Hamrick Parrack.

Also left to cherish her memory are five children, Mason Arbogast, Xavier, Braxton, and Zayden McCune, Serena Arbogast, maternal grandparents, Glen and Judy Hamrick, three siblings, Shasta Hamrick, Chris Arbogast and Andrew Via, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were paternal grandparents, Ashley and June Arbogast.

Brandy attended the schools of Randolph County obtained her GED. She had been employed for many years as a housekeeper at Canaan and Showshoe. While in school she participated in gymnastics and twirlettes. Brandy enjoyed hunting, fishing, swimming, and travelling.

Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Friday from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral services will be held from the funeral home chapel on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 10am. Rev. Randy Long will officiate and interment will follow in Valley Head Cemetery.

