Bridgeport Post 68 survives Morgantown Post 2 in familiar face-off

Strong third inning powered Post 68 in front
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - We’ve seen Morgantown and Bridgeport baseball get after it in on the diamond more times than one can count. When it comes to Legion baseball, more athletes from the area get to experience it.

Bridgeport fell behind Morgantown early, Post 2 holding a 3-0 lead after the first inning.

Post 68 powered back, tying up the game in the third inning, then exiting the frame after scoring seven runs to hold the lead.

Both teams scored a collection of runs in the latter half of play, but Bridgeport held strong to defeat Morgantown 14-11.

