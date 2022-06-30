Advertisement

DMV in Fairmont moving to Middletown Commons

(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The current DMV Driver Testing Center in Fairmont, located at Marion Square, will be closed on Friday to facilitate the move to its new location at 2800 Middletown Commons.

DMV customers may take advantage of the new location starting Tuesday, July 5.

Customers who had planned to use the Fairmont facility on Friday, July 1, 2022, may utilize nearby sites in Clarksburg or Morgantown.

The office will reopen as a “full service” Regional Office, and DMV customer service agents will be able to perform transactions such as processing vehicle titles and registrations and issuing driver’s licenses and identification cards (including renewals), in addition to knowledge and skills testing.

Governor Jim Justice is expected to join DMV Commissioner Everett Frazier to visit the new location for a grand opening ceremony in the coming weeks.

