Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players.

D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.

Hunter transferred to Nicholls State for his senior season, amassing 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across 25 games.

