Advertisement

Former Mountaineer D’Angelo Hunter joins Best Virginia

Played for WVU during 2017-2018 season
Irish Pub prepares for St. Patrick's Day
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The full roster was released last week, but Best Virginia continues to roll out the red carpet for its players.

D’Angelo Hunter will suit up for The Basketball Tournament team four years after last taking the court as a Mountaineer. Hunter played for WVU during the 2017-2018 season, appearing in 17 games.

Hunter transferred to Nicholls State for his senior season, amassing 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game across 25 games.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
David Gamble
Preston Co. man sentenced for role in multi-state drug distribution operation

Latest News

Bridgeport Post 68
Bridgeport Post 68 survives Morgantown Post 2 in familiar face-off
Josh Edwards
University’s Edwards named 2022 Gatorade WV Boys T&F POTY
Country Roads Trust expands opportunities to the Mountaineer fan community
Country Roads Trust creating more opportunities for community involvement with Mountaineer athletes
Noah Braham to follow in his dad's footsteps at WVU
Noah Braham ready to carry on his dad’s WVU football legacy in his own way