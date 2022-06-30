Franklin “Frank” Lee Rexrode, 77, a life-long resident of Durbin, passed from this life Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center.

Frank was born Saturday, August 5, 1944, a son of the late Charlie W. and Joanna Washburn Rexrode. He had never married.

Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Leona Daniels and Jackie Hudak, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, two sisters in law, Virginia “Gin” Rexrode and Shelia Rexrode.

Preceding him in death besides his parents were five siblings, William “Bill” C. Rexrode, Johnny J. Rexrode, Charlie “Allen” Rexrode, Goldie “Lovie” Daniels, and Anna Mae Woods.

Frank was a familiar face where he worked for several years at both the Durbin Hardware Store and DMC (Durbin Mercantile Company). Frank was often seen after his retirement walking around the neighborhood. Besides walking, Frank’s other activity was fishing, at which he excelled. Frank will be greatly missed by everyone that came in contact with him. The Family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Elkins Rehabilitation and Care Center for their excellent care of Frank.

Frank’s request for cremation will be honored. He will then be scattered above Durbin at one of his favorite fishing spots, The Twin Oaks.

