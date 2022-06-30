Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A high-pressure system and upper-level pattern that have kept the atmosphere stable for the past few days will push eastward today, allowing warm, dry air to continue pushing in. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, so expect plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light and coming from the south and southwest, and temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling slightly warmer because of the sunshine. Overall, today will be hot and sunny. Make sure to drink plenty of water and grab some sunscreen. Overnight, skies will remain clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Overall, tonight will be warm. Tomorrow afternoon, moisture flows in from the south, and a cold front approaches from the west. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy during the afternoon, with light southwest winds. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s, slightly above-average for early-July, and feeling hotter because of the humidity. Pop-up showers, and even a few thunderstorms, start up in the late-afternoon and evening, thanks to the moisture, so some areas will see rain pushing in. Overall, expect another hot afternoon, with a few showers and thunderstorms. Saturday and Sunday will involve more pop-up showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, as a cold front pushes in. This means more rain in the area, which could impact any Fourth of July plans you have. So we are watching carefully. Monday itself will be quiet, with a mix of Sun and clouds, highs in the upper-80s, and only a slight chance of showers. After Monday, another active weather pattern results in more showers and thunderstorms pushing in throughout the week and bringing more rain to our region. In short, today will be hot and sunny, the Fourth of July weekend will bring seasonable temperatures and rain chances, and more rain is expected next week.

Today: Skies will be clear and sunny, with light winds. Temperatures will reach the low-90s, a few degrees above-average and warmer than the past few days. Overall, this afternoon will be hot and sunny. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool, and wear some sunscreen as well. High: 91.

Tonight: Skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds pushing into our area. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-68s. Low: 68.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in during the afternoon and evening. So expect some rain at times. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-80s. Overall, expect another hot afternoon, with some rain at times. High: 88.

Saturday: More scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely throughout the day, mostly in the afternoon. Other than that, skies will be cloudy. Winds will come from the west-southwest at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, expect a cloudy afternoon, with some rain at times. High: 84.

