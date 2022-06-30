Justice will call special session “very soon” on abortion law

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice says he will be calling a special session “very soon” on the abortion law in West Virginia.

This comes just hours after Attorney General Patrick Morrisey issued a memo advising the Legislature to amend the state law which was created in the mid-1800s.

Morrisey says a Legislative Session will need to focus on specifying exactly what actions would be criminal and whether women should be prosecuted.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, and Gov. Justice applauded the decision. He said then he would not hesitate to call a special session after consulting with the Legislature and his legal team.

The Governor did not specify when he would call a special session, but he asked the Legislature to “get their stuff in order” and to be prepared for the special session.

