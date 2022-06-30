Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 30th, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!!! What an amazingly sunny and dry day. I hope you enjoyed it because starting tomorrow it will begin to feel more like summer. This morning’s low was down into the mid 50′s, but tomorrow morning that will be a memory of the past. We are looking at high 60′s or even 70 for most of us. Our string of dry weather ends tomorrow as well, showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm will be seen from tomorrow, all the way through next week. None of this precipitation will cause any significant accumulation, but it may cause you to get out of the pool for a bit, or have to cover up that bbq food until the showers pass. I think all the firework celebrations will be OK to go for the next several nights.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 69

Friday: Scattered storms: High 87

Saturday: Scattered showers: High 86

Sunday: Mostly cloudy: High 85

