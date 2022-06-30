Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 30th, 2022

A very sunny and dry day today, but that is going to change.
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau Weather
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone!!! What an amazingly sunny and dry day. I hope you enjoyed it because starting tomorrow it will begin to feel more like summer. This morning’s low was down into the mid 50′s, but tomorrow morning that will be a memory of the past. We are looking at high 60′s or even 70 for most of us. Our string of dry weather ends tomorrow as well, showers and maybe even an isolated thunderstorm will be seen from tomorrow, all the way through next week. None of this precipitation will cause any significant accumulation, but it may cause you to get out of the pool for a bit, or have to cover up that bbq food until the showers pass. I think all the firework celebrations will be OK to go for the next several nights.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly clear: Low: 69

Friday: Scattered storms: High 87

Saturday: Scattered showers: High 86

Sunday: Mostly cloudy: High 85

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Bryce Westerhausen, 58, was reported missing to the WVSP on Thursday.
Body found off Emily Drive identified as missing Clarksburg man
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew on its side shuts down I-79 northbound
Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp

Latest News

Expected highs for today, June 30, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 30, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 29th, 2022
Expected highs for today, June 29, 2022.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | June 29, 2022
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | June 28th, 2022