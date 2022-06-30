Larry Wayne Cool, 50, of Weston passed away unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on June 30, 2022.

Larry was born in Weston on July 9, 1971, a son of the late James A. Cool and Charlotte Ann Davis. Larry was also preceded in death by two brothers: Steve and Kevin Cool; one sister-in-law, Mary Cool, and two nephews: Clayton and Michael Cool.

On October 18, 1999, Larry married the love of his life Sheila Lynn Hunter and together they shared the last 22 years.

In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Larry are his son, James Wayne Cool and wife, Leann, of Harrisville; two grandchildren: Austin and Katie; six brothers: (his twin) Gary Cool and wife, Cathy, of Alum Bridge, Joe Cool of Ohio, Jay Cool and wife, Wendy, of Arizona, John Cool and wife, Bobbie, of Pennsylvania, Jimmy Cool and wife, Fran, of Virginia, and Jeff Cool of North Dakota; two sisters: Jeanie Simone and husband, Joe, of Florida, and Jane Warren and husband, Rick, of Florida; and several nieces and nephews.

Larry was employed at William R. Sharpe Jr. Hospital for over 15 years before becoming disabled. He enjoyed towing and had many stories of his time spent in the business. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed being a “backyard mechanic” as he loved working on cars. Larry was an avid Swap-Shop supporter. Larry loved animals especially his beloved Shar-Pei “Jasmin” whom he is now reunited with. Larry’s pranks and playful humor will be missed by all who knew him.

Larry’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Larry Wayne Cool. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.