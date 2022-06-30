One final season remains for Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison

PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Philip Barbour’s Emily Denison is a familiar face on the Class AA all-state roster, having earned the honor for a third year in a row last fall. That isn’t the only honor she and the Colts saw last season, either.

“I definitely am excited to be able to walk onto the court as a senior and know that I do have a state title under my belt,” Denison said. “Hopefully, we’ll have another one by the end of the season.”

Denison is gearing up for one final go at it as a member of the Colts volleyball program. Though she’s been a leader for a while, it’s the expectation now for herself and her fellow seniors.

“As a player, it’s very easy to step into a leadership role just by the way I’ve grown up. Whenever it comes to real life, it’s easy to take charge of situations just like you do on the court,” Denison said. “It’s nice to see all the young kids as freshmen be able to grow as players as a whole from club season all the way into summer this year.”

Her career isn’t over once the high school season ends this fall - earlier this month, Denison officially committed to a school just down the road in Buckhannon.

“West Virginia Wesleyan was my first college offer, my first college call, my first college visit,” Denison said. “I do know that the second I stepped foot on campus it was the right decision. Being able to call and confirm that was just a really good decision.”

Being on such a successful high school team set some high expectations when looking for a college program, but West Virginia Wesleyan went beyond anything she could’ve imagined.

“Whenever I see that team, I see a bond and I see something I’ve grown up in. I’ve grown up with a family bond and that’s something I see with them and their coaches,” Denison said. “I look at it as a family that I’m welcomed into and can be a part of and can help lead, just like I do in high school.”

Before Denison switches gears to the Bobcats, her mind is on one thing heading into her final season as a Colt.

“As a team, I definitely want to be able to win the sectional, regional and state championship.”

