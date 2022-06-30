Advertisement

Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
Shinnston drive-in theater set to open after vandalism
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector.

According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m.

The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.

The drive-in was scheduled to open in May, but vandalism prevented the theater to open on time.

This will be the drive in’s second weekend of operation this year.

The Sunset Ellis Restaurant, also owned by the Ellis family, closed on June 26.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after body found off Emily Drive
Patrick Heflin and Colton Allman
Two men charged for stealing truck, crashing into multiple properties
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Old dynamite found in Tygart Hotel in Elkins
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
Vehicle fire on I-79 shuts down one lane, on-ramp
David Gamble
Preston Co. man sentenced for role in multi-state drug distribution operation

Latest News

State leaders react to Supreme Court ruling that limits EPA’s regulation of Clean Air Act
Dynamite found in Elkins Hotel.
Update on dynamite found in Tygart Hotel
AP Photo/Raymond Thompson, File
W.Va. AG Patrick Morrisey releases memorandum on abortion regulations
Clarksburg community protests overturn of Roe v. Wade.
ACLU of WV: ‘We’re suing’ so the ‘law criminalizing abortion can’t be enforced’