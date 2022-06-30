Shinnston drive-in set to reopen after projector issues

SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Sunset Ellis Drive-In Theater in Shinnston is set to reopen Friday night following issues with the projector.

According to the Sunset Ellis Facebook page, the theater will open Friday at 7 p.m.

The projector suffered issues earlier this month that prevented movies from being shown.

The drive-in was scheduled to open in May, but vandalism prevented the theater to open on time.

This will be the drive in’s second weekend of operation this year.

The Sunset Ellis Restaurant, also owned by the Ellis family, closed on June 26.

