State leaders react to Supreme Court ruling that limits EPA’s regulation of Clean Air Act

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Supreme Court on Thursday limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants.

By a 6-3 vote, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming.

The court’s ruling could complicate the administration’s plans to combat climate change. Its proposal to regulate power plant emissions is expected by the end of the year.

“Capping carbon dioxide emissions at a level that will force a nationwide transition away from the use of coal to generate electricity may be a sensible ‘solution to the crisis of the day,’” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in his opinion for the court.

But Roberts wrote that the Clean Air Act doesn’t give EPA the authority to do so and that Congress must speak clearly on this subject.

Governor Jim Justice said he applauds Thursday’s Supreme Court decision.

I applaud the Supreme Court’s decision today in West Virginia v. EPA. This ruling in favor of West Virginia will stop unelected bureaucrats in Washington, D.C. from being able to unilaterally decarbonize our economy just because they feel like it. Instead, members of Congress who have been duly elected to represent the will of the people across all of America will be allowed to have a rightful say when it comes to balancing our desire for a clean environment with our need for energy and the security it provides us. People like to say ‘D.C. has too much power.’ They’re right. For too long, our federal bureaucracy has had almost unlimited, unchecked power over us with little accountability to the public. Agencies shouldn’t get to make unilateral decisions affecting all of our lives without Congress’s vote. That’s what this case really does, it gives power back to the people. West Virginia is one of the few states in the nation where all agency regulations must be approved by a vote of the state legislature before they take effect. I’m glad that the federal government will now be following the West Virginia model.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito said the decision proves the EPA overstepped its authority.

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court is welcome news and further proves that EPA overstepped its authority by imposing enormously burdensome regulations on states to reconfigure our electric grid despite Congress’s rejection. I congratulate Attorney General Morrisey for his leadership on this important victory for West Virginia and the entire nation, which ensures that EPA can never issue an overreaching regulation like the Clean Power Plan again. EPA must follow the law, and as Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works Committee, I will continue to conduct oversight of EPA to make sure the agency does not attempt to devastate the people and industries of West Virginia as it did with the Clean Power Plan ever again.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said this is a great win for West Virginia and the nation.

We are pleased this case returned the power to decide one of the major environmental issues of the day to the right place to decide it: the U.S. Congress, comprised of those elected by the people to serve the people. This is about maintaining the separation of powers, not climate change. Today, the Court made the correct decision to rein in the EPA, an unelected bureaucracy. And we’re not done. My office will continue to fight for the rights of West Virginians when those in Washington try to go too far in asserting broad powers without the people’s support.

Representative David McKinley said he is proud Patrick Morrisey led the effort on behalf of over 20 states.

West Virginians know better than most the cost of EPA overreach, and I am proud that West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey led the effort, on behalf of over 20 states, in the U.S. Supreme Court to protect our state’s energy workers against the unelected bureaucrats who continue to wage war on American energy production. The war Russia has instigated in Ukraine has made it clear that energy security is national security. Yet, the Biden administration has continued to restrict American energy producers and expand roadblocks for domestic energy production. We need to be focused on expanding energy production in America so we can regain our energy independence and lower prices at home and at the pump. The Supreme Court made the right decision to restrict the executive branch’s regulatory overreach and restore the authority of Congress, which better reflects the interests of the American public. Today’s ruling is a major win for America’s energy future and I am proud that West Virginia led the charge to restore the balance of power and prevent government overreach.

