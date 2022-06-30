Advertisement

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

At least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas.
At least four migrants are dead following a chase and crash in Texas.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Authorities in Texas say four migrants have died and three other people were hospitalized in another fatal human smuggling attempt.

The crash Thursday happened in Encinal, the same small town where a tractor-trailer carrying migrants passed through Monday before ending up in San Antonio, where authorities found more than 50 people dead or dying inside.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The following video contains content viewers may find disturbing:

At least four migrants are dead following a chase and a crash in Texas.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Jeep carrying seven people was trying to evade Border Patrol agents when it crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer.

The driver was air-lifted to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition.

