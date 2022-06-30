Advertisement

Tractor trailer carrying Mtn. Dew overturns, shuts down I-79 northbound

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple emergency crews responded to a tractor trailer on its side on I-79 near Lost Creek.

The crash happened around 1:10 p.m. Thursday on I-79 northbound near mile marker 108, according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

As of 1:30 p.m., the northbound side of I-79 where the accident happened is shut down.

Officials said the trailer, which was hauling Mountain Dew, came detached from the truck and is in the median.

One person was transported to the hospital, officials said. The extent of the person’s injuries are not known.

Responding agencies include Anmoore, Jane Lew, Lost Creek, Stonewood and West Milford Fire Departments in addition to State Police Bridgeport.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

